Chandrayan 3 launch: Discover 7 Moon-centric movies and shows

Entertainment
Awaiting Chandrayan 3 launch? From 'Apollo 13' to 'Despicable Me', watch these seven Moon-centric shows or movies in the meantime.
This gripping film tells the true story of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, highlighting the heroic efforts of NASA astronauts as they strive to return safely to Earth after an oxygen tank explosion.
This Apple TV+ series imagines an alternate history where the space race never ended and the USSR beats the United States to the moon.
In this thought-provoking science fiction film directed by Duncan Jones, a solitary astronaut stationed on the moon starts questioning his own reality.
This HBO miniseries produced by Tom Hanks explores the Apollo program, providing an in-depth look at the missions, the astronauts, and the people behind the scenes.
It is a Netflix series that follows an international crew on a mission to Mars, highlighting their personal struggles and sacrifices.
It is a charming animated short film featuring Wallace and Gromit as they embark on a wacky moon adventure in search of cheese.
It is an animated comedy film where the supervillain Gru, accompanied by his yellow minions, attempts to steal the moon but unexpectedly finds himself adopting three adorable orphan girls.