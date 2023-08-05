Suhana Khan in Goa: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter enjoying vacay with her girl gang

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is holidaying with her girlfriends in Goa. The actress took to Instagram with some beautiful photos from the vacay.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is causing quite a stir on social media. Following her stunning appearance in a blue saree at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement event, the actress has released some new photos that will delight fans. She uploaded a couple of flashback photos from her trip to Goa with her female group.



Suhana posted some photos from Goa on Instagram today, August 4. This was hardly a lonely vacation for the actress, who will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies,' as her female group joined her.

She captioned the post as, “I (heart emoticon) Goa (palm tree emoticon)(sic).” Suhana looks stunning in all of the photographs.

While she can be seen in the initial shots wearing a basic grey crop top with jeans, she also offered a glimpse of the floral flowing beach dresses in the subsequent photos.



Is it conceivable that your best friend will post anything on social media and you will not comment? That is exactly the situation with Ananya Panday as well. The actress commented on Suhana's picture, "How did u think of this caption super creative(sic)."



Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. It also stars Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, and Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter. The Netflix streaming network will premiere the comic book adaptation next year. She also became the face of Maybelline, a New York-based cosmetics company. Suhana was a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York.