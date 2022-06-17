Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

    Bajrang Dal has asked the South actor to apologize for her statement wherein she compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with a recent mob lynching case.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    A complaint has been registered against Virata Parvam actress Sai Pallavi for her comments over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and cow vigilantism. On Wednesday, a controversy had erupted after Sai Pallavi, in an interview on a YouTube channel, drew comparisons between the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley and a recent case of cow vigilantism. Her statement has irked many, and since then the actress is being trolled massively on social media.

    "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents, one from the past, and the other in the present?" she told the channel during the interview.

    Amidst the ongoing controversy, Bajrang Dal’s one Hyderabad unit has filed a complaint against Sai Pallavi over her statement. Bajrang Dal Bhagyanagar’s district convenor Akhil Sindole and Balopasana Kendra head Abhishek Kurma registered a case against Sai Pallavi at Hyderabad’s Sultan Bazar police station.

    The outfit’s Bhagyanagar wing has also asked Sai Pallavi to make a public apology for her statement, especially to the Kashmiri Hindus. In a tweet, also said that if the actress fails to do so, “it will get worse”.

    Sai Pallavi’s comments came at a time when she was busy with the promotions of her film 'Virata Parvam'. The film, which stars actor Rana Daggubati in the lead role, was released in the theatres on Friday. 

    The film revolves around Sai Pallavi’s character who falls in love with a Naxalite leader (played by Rana Daggubati) from Telangana. The film also stars actors Nandita Das, Priyamani, Ishwari Rao, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rahul Ramakrishna and Naveen Chandra in important roles. The film is based on true events.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
