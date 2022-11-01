Cars to properties, salaries, birthday girl Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s towering net worth will leave you shocked

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the richest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Seen last in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Poniyin Selvan: I’, Aish reportedly charged Rs 12 crore for the film as her fee. Here is a lowdown on her net worth on the occasion of her birthday.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today. Aishwarya is one of the most popular actors and is also the daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan – married to his son, Abhishek Bachchan. She is a well-known actor in the acting and beauty world, across the globe. Aishwarya is also one of the first actors from India to have worked in Hollywood, and also the first Indian to have been invited to Cannes Film Festival.

There is not one but multiple feats in this Bollywood beauty’s career. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who last was seen in the recently released 'Ponniyan Selvan: I', has a very luxurious lifestyle which reflects upon her towering net worth.

Born on November 1, 1973, in Mangalore, Karnataka, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her acting career with Mani Ratnam's film 'Iruvar' in 1997. After this, she made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. However, the film did not do well. Aishwarya got her real breakthrough in Bollywood with the 1999 film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali; it starred Salman Khan in the lead role, and also Ajay Devgn. From there onwards, Aish got her name listed as one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Talking about the net worth of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, according to media reports, is valued at around Rs 775 crores. Aish charges Rs 10 to 12 crores per film. She also does advertisements for luxurious brands of international repute.

According to media reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan earns Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore annually from brand endorsements alone. She charges around Rs 6 to Rs 7 crore for a day from brand endorsements. Apart from being an actress, Aishwarya is also a businesswoman. She is an investor in a nutrition-based healthcare start-up.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also has a fleet of expensive cars. According to reports, her car collection includes a Rolls Royce Ghost worth Rs 7.95 crore, Mercedes-Benz S350d Coupe worth Rs 1.60 crore, Audi A8L worth Rs 1.58 crore, Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.33 crore and Mercedes-Benz A500 worth Rs 1.98 crore.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives with her husband and his family in 'Jalsa', which is worth around Rs 112 crores. Apart from this, Aishwarya and Abhishek have also bought a palace-like villa at Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. She also has a luxury apartment in Bandra-Kurla Complex, which is spread over 5,500 square feet. She had bought this apartment at a price of Rs 38000 per sq. ft, whose total value today is said to be Rs 21 crore.