Cardi B takes dig at Dalai Lama's controversial kissing video; see what NETIZENS have to say

Amid the debate over spiritual leader Dalai Lama's kissing video, rapper Cardi B's remarks about the need for children to learn about boundaries and the existence of predators are causing a stir.

Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has been causing stir online after his contentious video went viral. In the clip that has gone viral, a minor can be seen requesting to hug Lama. Lama hugged the boy and then kissed him on the lips before asking him to suck his tongue. Since then, social media has been ablaze with fury over the video. Amid the uproar, a tweet by the US rapper Cardi B on how children need to be educated about boundaries is raising eyebrows.

CardiB's tweet read: "This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them." Check out the post here:

When a random internet user commented on the rapper's usage of words, she responded saying, "I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK YOUR COFFEE."

Later in the day, she tweeted, "Wow all this support I’m getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just projecting."

Leader Dalai Lama too has released an official statement apologising for the incident. The post read: "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident." Check out the post here:

