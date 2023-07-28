Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar

Dhanush has earned the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with his boy-next-door charm, intense performances, and down-to-earth demeanour. On his 40th birthday, here are 9 facts about the Tamil Superstar.

Dhanush is a well-known actor, playback singer, and film producer who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. Born on July 28, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he comes from a filmmaking family, since his father is the famed filmmaker Kasthuri Raja and his brother is the talented actor Selvaraghavan. Dhanush made his acting debut in the Tamil film "Thulluvadho Ilamai" in 2002, receiving critical praise.

However, his depiction of "Kokki Kumar" in the hit film "Pudhupettai" catapulted him to fame and established him as one of the most accomplished performers of his time. Dhanush has since given countless outstanding performances, earning various prizes and acclaim for his flexibility and natural acting abilities.

Dhanush is a talented playback singer who has offered his voice to various famous songs in Tamil cinema. The song "Why This Kolaveri Di" became a global hit, is one of his most noteworthy musical achievements.

This actor's stage name is Dhanush. Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raj is his full name. Dhanush was born into a humble household, and his father worked as a mill worker before becoming an assistant director in the film business. Dhanush made his acting debut at 16 in a film directed by his father. Dhanush is a devout Shiv bhakt, and his two sons are called Yatra (pilgrimage) and Linga (synonymous with Shiv Lingam). Dhanush does not believe in idolatry. Dhanush also received two National Film Awards as producer for Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai. In 2022, Dhanush was seen in Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, which also starred Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rashi Kanna, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, and Munishkanth. Dhanush was 16 when he fell in love with a girl, but she dumped him when he failed his Class 12 examinations. Dhanush has a strong interest in music. He composes and performs Tamil songs.

