Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: 10 facts about Malayalam superstar

Dulquer Salmaan turns 37 years old today. He is a well-known character in South India, having a large fan base due to his success in the Malayalam-Tamil film industries.
GQ ranked Dulquer Salmaan fourth among the 50 most influential young Indians in 2016. And also recognized him in their list of Best Dressed Men India 2016.
Dulquer Salmaan is said to be the only Malayalam actor who was named seventh among Chennai's most desirable men in 2014. He was voted 45th in a global internet survey held in 2014.
Dulquer manages a dental business in Chennai. In addition to acting, Dulquer is also the Director of Motherhood Hospital.
The actor started his own film production company called Wayfarer Films. He collaborated with Sameer Thahir for the road film Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi.
Dulquer attended Toc-H Public School in Kochi for his primary education and later studied at Sishya School in Chennai for his secondary education.
He completed his graduation in Business Management from Purdue University. Dulquer worked at an IT business in Dubai before his acting career.
Dulquer Salman’s wife, Amal Sufiya, an architect, hails from a North Indian Muslim family in Chennai. Dulquer and Amal have a daughter together.
Dulquer Salmaan became the first actor from Kerala (Mollywood) to be featured on the cover of Vogue India for their October 2019 edition.
Dulquer Salmaan has won four Filmfare Awards South and one Kerala State Film Award.
Dulquer Salmaan’s passion is singing, and he has lent his voice to songs in films like ABCD, Manglish, and Charlie. He also the owner of a web portal for trading cars.