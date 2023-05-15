Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

The Cannes Film Festival will start from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27, in Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera, France. Here are some more details of the annual event

As the 76th Cannes Film Festival approaches, cinephiles worldwide are gearing up for the world's biggest film celebration. The Hollywood elite, including Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Harrison Ford, will be at the French Riviera this week when the red carpet for this year's festival is stretched out.

Cannes 2023 will live up to its reputation as one of the world's most prestigious film festivals with its red carpet arrival, all-star jury, and international film programme.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Dates and Location

The Cannes Film Festival will run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27, in Cannes, a resort town on the French Riviera, France.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Jury

A group of accomplished filmmakers and performers worldwide will serve on the jury for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Director Julia Ducouranu of France, actor Denis Menochet of France, filmmaker Maryam Touzani of Morocco, director Rungano Nyoni of Brazil, director Paul Dano of the United States, writer-director Atiq Rahimi of Afghanistan, director Damian Szifron of Argentina, and director Paul Dano of Argentina round out the group.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone are just a few of the Indian A-listers that have graced the red carpet at Cannes. Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood superstar, will debut red-carpet at this year's festival.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Ticket prices

Every night at 9:30 p.m., the Cinéma de la Plage screens films for free in its outdoor amphitheatre for anybody who would want to attend. The online box office is accessible to those having accreditation for the festival or parallel sections on the event's official website. Meanwhile, VIP Concierge website states that tickets range in price from $6,100 to $25,000.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Prizes

The best film is awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Other prizes include the best director, The Grand Prix, best actor, jury prize, best script, and best short film.

Who will win the prize for lifetime achievement?

Famed for his roles in Fatal Attraction and Wall Street, Michael Douglas will be honoured with a posthumous Palme d'Or for his career achievements at the 2023 festival.

Additional details regarding the 2023 Cannes Film Festival:

Screenings at the Cannes Film Festival have a tight dress code to maintain the festival's reputation for glitzy red-carpet fashion. Dinner jackets or suits are necessary for males, and evening gowns or cocktail dresses are required for ladies. Women can also wear a dark skirt or trouser suit, a small black dress or a stylish top with black pants.

Several Indian films, including Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy in the Midnight Screenings section, will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival this year, which is remarkable. Films like Agra, Firebrand, and Ishanou are also available. A number of films from other countries will also be shown during the festival.