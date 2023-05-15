Jude Anthany's disaster flick '2018' is unstoppable! Inches closer to Rs 100 cr club

According to reports, 9 days after the film's release, it grossed a whopping 34.5 crores while the global box office numbers soar past Rs 80 crores

Amid the chaos against the release of Sudipto Sen's directorial 'The Kerala Story', the Malayalam film '2018- Everyone is a Hero' is being applauded by the audience. The film which is based on the 2018 floods in Kerala, had a grand opening on its release day.

Now, it's time for Malayalam director Jude Anthany Joseph to celebrate the film's success as it is inching closer toward the Rs 100 crore club.

The focus of the movie is on inspirational tales of people overcoming hardship against the backdrop of the 2018 Kerala floods, which wreaked havoc on large portions of the state. It is the second Tovino project, following the superhero film "Minnal Murali" from 2021, to garner widespread notice and acclaim from the public.

According to reports, 9 days after the film's release, it grossed a whopping 34.5 crores while the global box office numbers soar past Rs 80 crores. The film, which debuted on May 5, made a Mollywood record-breaking Rs 5.18 crore in Kerala alone on its ninth day of release.

In 2018, actor Tovino Thomas inadvertently offered his services as a volunteer for flood assistance. He plays a young man in the film who quits the Indian Army with a false medical certificate and finds redemption during the floods.

The fans called '2018' The Real Kerala Story, and it was coincidentally released alongside the controversial film, 'The Kerala Story'.

'2018' features an ensemble cast that includes Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, and Gauthami Nair. The prominent actors play roles of the commoners who turned out to be real-life heroes during the disaster.

The actors Lal, Asif Ali, and Narain took on the roles of fishermen who had risked their lives by launching their boats to save individuals who were stranded.

The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company.

