Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma looks perfect in Richard Quinn's gown; Virat Kohli gives best reaction

Anushka Sharma has been quite busy in both her personal and professional lives lately. The actress, slated to return to the big screen with Chakda Xpress, is also quite busy with commercial endorsements. Anushka made her much-awaited Cannes debut this year after a lengthy wait. The actress graced the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet last night (May 26), promoting the famous beauty and cosmetics company L'oreal Paris.

Anushka Sharma in Cannes 2023:

She made a gorgeous appearance in a white sheath dress with a floral-patterned ruffled bodice. Anushka chose an updo hairdo and kept her makeup and accessories simple to allow the gown to take centre stage.

She arrived at Cannes on the second-to-last day of the festival, alongside other L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They walked the red carpet together to attend the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by legendary filmmaker Ken Loach, who has twice received the coveted Palme d'Or award.

Anushka took to Instagram to post photos from her first appearance. One of the photos shows Anushka getting into her car while smiling brightly. It's no surprise that one of the first to react was spouse dearest Virat Kohli! Virat left heart eyes and a red heart emoji in the comments area, which received hundreds of likes in minutes.



About Anushka Sharma Cannes Gown:

Anushka Sharma's stylish style for Cannes 2023 has delighted fashion fans and received a thumbs-up. The actress resorted to her official Instagram account and posted gorgeous photos of her Cannes 2023 red-carpet attire with her fans and followers. Anushka entered the renowned event in a beige embroidered off-the-shoulder gown with beautiful 3D flowers custom-crafted by Richard Quinn. The actress finished off her look with her usual sleek bun and minimal Chopard diamond jewellery.

Following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, Anushka has taken over as a L'Oreal ambassador on the coveted Cannes red carpet.

Several newbies to Cannes, including Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, and Esha Gupta, have already walked the red carpet. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela are returning to the festival.

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, and Rahul Bhat are in Cannes with their film "Kennedy," which is part of the Midnight Screenings programme. Aside from that, Kanu Behl's film "Agra" was presented during the festival, and he was joined by his crew, which included actress Priyanka Bose.

