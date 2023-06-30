BTS's Jungkook bombards Twitter with 2 million tweets after announcing release of his new single 'Seven'

The song, titled "Seven," will be released on July 14. According to the press release, the song is "an invigorating summer song" that will make the ARMY feel "the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm." The statement hinted that there might be "many other activities to come."

For the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Jung Kook previously released his solo song "Dreamers" in November. The song features Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The K-pop diva can be seen singing from atop a building while strolling through the metropolis in the song's music video. During the opening ceremonies of the international football competition, the singer debuted and sang the song. Cut to 2023, Since Jungkook announced on Thursday about the release of his solo single 'Seven', his fans have been tweeting nonstop. Jungkook is trending on Twitter with more than 2 million tweets. BigHit Music said, “ Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to inform you about the release of “Seven,” the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook.” Check out the post here:

According to the description, the song is a summertime tune that will highlight Jungkook's charisma. The energising "summer song" "Seven" will enable you to fully appreciate Jung Kook's charm. We anticipate that "Seven" will up the ante on your summertime enjoyment. Fans were urged to continue their support of the label.

WHEN HE SAID 'NAMASTE': I'm sure all Indian fans went gaga when he said this. The performer decided to go live late at night. His live performance included a 'namaste', which enthralled his devout Indian audience.

He read the chat box comments and said aloud, "Please say namaste." Hearing him say a Hindi word has his admirers ecstatic.Recently, Jungkook reportedly worked with a number of pop singers while on tour overseas. There have been no verifiable reports of his cooperation with Justin Bieber despite the widespread rumours. After the announcement, fans flocked to the Incheon Airport to catch a glimpse of him. Many of them attempted to take photos with the BTS vocalist. A fan tripped during this, and Jungkook tried to aid her by preventing people from moving forward.

