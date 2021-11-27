BTS turns LA streets into a stage, dance to ‘Butter’ in the middle of a road; watch video

Fans of BTS were in for a pleasant surprise when the K-pop group broke into a dance on the streets of LA. A video shared by a fan shows the band grooving to their chartbuster song ‘Butter’.

It was a complete riot when the popular K-pop group, ‘BTS’ surprised their fans with a flash mob. The all-boys group broke into a dance on their popular number ‘Butter’ on the streets of Los Angeles. Dressed in their black and yellow suits, the band collaborated with James Corden for their surprise performance.

Right in the middle of the street, at the Beverly Boulevard section near Genesee Avenue, the South Korean boy band group started to groove to their song ‘Butter’. Their fans who were pleasantly surprised by their act were busy clapping and cheering for their favourite K-pop group. In fact, a fan was quick in making a video of their performance from the inside of the car which has gone viral on social media.

The viral video shows all seven members of BTS grooving to the beats of their song ‘Butter’ on the streets when the traffic light went red, while the cars were waiting at the crossing line. Just as the traffic line turns red and the traffic slows down, the band members come out of nowhere and stand dancing. But before they begin their dance, they don’t forget to place ‘Butter’ behind them. And as the lights are about to turn green, they quickly end their performance to move to the side of the road.

BTS has been in Los Angeles since the American Music Awards concluded last week. The K-pop band bagged three major awards at the ceremony. Their song ‘Butter’ has been a rage among pop music lovers. In fact, ‘Butter’ has also grabbed a nomination in the 64th Grammy Awards which are to be held next year.

Meanwhile, the boy band is presently gearing up for its concert in SoFi Stadium which will be held on Saturday. It is going to be the K-pop group’s first live concert, offline, even since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Watch the video of the street performance posted by a fan page here: