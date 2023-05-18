BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real'

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK member Jennie are long rumoured to be dating. They were recently filmed holding hands while on a walk in Paris.

A K-pop super couple may have just got the cat out of the bag regarding their dating status. Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) were captured holding hands while on a stroll in Paris, giving a subtle hint that they may be romantically involved after over a year of dating rumours.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have made headlines for their alleged romance. Reportedly, Kim Taehyung and Jennie have been dating for over a year. Amid all the assumptions, Taehyung and Jennie were witnessed holding hands on camera while on a stroll in Paris.

French journalist Amar Taoualit posted a video of them walking in the French city on his TikTok. He affirmed to fans who asked him that it was indeed Jennie and V he saw walking along the Seine.

Here's how the Twitter fans reacted to the video and rooted for V and Jennie.

"If their agency was smart…they should announce the dating with a vogue Korea cover…like GAG THE PPL REAL GOOD," said a fan. "Honestly, I hope Jennie and Taehyung are dating. They're the most kind and most amazing people ever to exist. If they find love and comfort in each other, I will obviously support them. I wish them both happiness and love. WE LOVE YOU, JENNIE. WE LOVE YOU, TAEHYUNG," a fan added. "THE END! SJSHJAJKAKA! The front view! congratulations guys we won! TAENNIE is real! Don't come telling about moustache now! Only love and love for them," a fan exclaimed.

