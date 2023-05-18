Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real'

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK member Jennie are long rumoured to be dating. They were recently filmed holding hands while on a walk in Paris.

    BTS star V and Jennie spotted walking together in Paris; fans hail, 'Taennie is real' vma
    A K-pop super couple may have just got the cat out of the bag regarding their dating status. Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) were captured holding hands while on a stroll in Paris, giving a subtle hint that they may be romantically involved after over a year of dating rumours.

    BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have made headlines for their alleged romance. Reportedly, Kim Taehyung and Jennie have been dating for over a year. Amid all the assumptions, Taehyung and Jennie were witnessed holding hands on camera while on a stroll in Paris.

    French journalist Amar Taoualit posted a video of them walking in the French city on his TikTok. He affirmed to fans who asked him that it was indeed Jennie and V he saw walking along the Seine.

    Here's how the Twitter fans reacted to the video and rooted for V and Jennie.

    "If their agency was smart…they should announce the dating with a vogue Korea cover…like GAG THE PPL REAL GOOD," said a fan. "Honestly, I hope Jennie and Taehyung are dating. They're the most kind and most amazing people ever to exist. If they find love and comfort in each other, I will obviously support them. I wish them both happiness and love. WE LOVE YOU, JENNIE. WE LOVE YOU, TAEHYUNG," a fan added. "THE END! SJSHJAJKAKA! The front view! congratulations guys we won! TAENNIE is real! Don't come telling about moustache now! Only love and love for them," a fan exclaimed.

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

    Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024: Actress trolled for sharing photoshopped pictures, carrying empty bag

    Did Kangana Ranaut lose Rs 30-40 Cr for speaking against 'Anti-Nationals'? Here's the truth

    Sapna Choudhary in Cannes 2023: Haryanvi dancer to make red carpet debut; here's what she said

    Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos)

    Kerala: Newborn found abandoned in Pathanamthitta; Condition stable

    Massive fire breaks out in drug warehouse in Kerala's Kollam; Seven hospitalised after inhaling fumes

    Fast X Review: Is Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's film worth watching? Should you buy advance tickets? Read THIS

    'Decision taken': DK Shivakumar after Congress High Command makes him Karnataka Deputy CM

    Champions League: 'We had to swallow poison' - Guardiola elated as City avenges past demons of Madrid

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

