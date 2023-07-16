BTS' Jungkook sets new record as top K-pop soloist, dominates music charts with 'SEVEN'

With 'SEVEN' feat. Latto, Jungkook of BTS becomes the first K-pop artist to debut at no. 1 on the US Spotify Global Chart, surpassing 15.99 million filtered streams on the first day alone. Additionally, he is the third Asian solo artist to accomplish the same feat after Glimpse Of Us (Joji) and BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy.

Jungkook, a member of BTS, has dropped his debut solo track, "SEVEN," which also features Latto, an American rapper and singer. The actress Han So-hee appeared in the "SEVEN" music video. Since its release, JK has shattered a lot of records with "SEVEN," ensuring that he takes the top spot on the Spotify global list.Sales of Jungkook's solo song "Seven" (with Latto) were reported in 106 nations, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France. On each country's or region's iTunes Top Song list, it debuted at number one. The instrumental and clean versions of "Seven" came in second and third on several countries' and districts' iTunes "Top Tune" charts. Additionally, Seven ruled the domestic charts. It topped the TOP100 on Melon as well as the real-time charts for Genie and Bugs.

Additionally, Seven's song video is receiving a lot of attention. In a number of nations and locations, the music video instantly shot to the top of YouTube's most popular video lists. It received more than 10 million views in just four hours, and on July 15, it had surpassed 32.71 million views. Seven is a passionate serenade with lyrics about wanting to spend the entire week with someone you care about. It is an addicting tune, acoustic guitar, and beat of the UK garage.

The GMA "2023 Summer Show Series" debuted in Central Park, New York, USA on July 14 and featured solo single "Seven (Feat. Latto)" "Euphoria" and BTS' super hit track "Dynamite" were performed alongside a live show, filling the stage with incredible energy. Jungkook appeared as the first performer. 'SEVEN' is a summer song, according to Jungkook, that mixes an appealing melody with a pleasant acoustic guitar sound and the rhythm of the "UK garage" genre (electronic music produced in England in the early 1990s). The song was made available in both a clean and an explicit version, as well as an instrumental. He began his promotion by doing a performance at GMA.

