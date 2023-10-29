Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BTS agency releases statement denying allegations of G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun's involvement in drug case

    The agency representing BTS denied any connection between BTS members and the alleged institution of the drug case.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    BTS is once again embroiled in a drug case in the Korean entertainment agency and their agency, HYBE, has issued a new statement in response to reports. BTS members frequented venues where Lee Sun Kyun and BIGBANG's G-Dragon allegedly used drugs. Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon are both facing drug allegations.

    The agency representing BTS denied any connection between BTS members and the alleged institution in the incident. The statement stated, "The rumors that are circulating about our artist and a specific location are not true at all. The BTS members are unfamiliar with the establishment in question and have never visited it." 

    "We have a zero-tolerance policy for propagating falsehoods and defaming [our artist's] character, and we are taking both civil and criminal legal action," it continued. It went on to say, "We have already begun taking legal action against groundless falsehoods about our artist."

    The rumors started when the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute launched a new video saying that two members of BTS were regulars at the business. The purported hostess bar is reported to be implicated in G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun's drug cases.

    BTS's agency previously stated that the group has no link to any ongoing drug scandal. They had promised legal action against bogus news, saying, "BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the least." We shall take serious measures to combat the indiscriminate spread of rumors."

    Meanwhile, Lee Sun Kyun recently appeared in front of the police for questioning. According to reports, Lee Sun Kyun tested positive for drugs. More testing is expected to be carried out.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
