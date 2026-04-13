Brett Lee paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Asha Bhosle, recalling their 2006 duet 'You're the One'. He praised her talent and humility. The article details her passing at 92, her funeral, and the collaboration for the 'Asha and Friends' album.

Brett Lee's Heartfelt Tribute

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has offered a heartfelt tribute to music icon Asha Bhosle, revisiting the days when he collaborated with her for a duet, 'You're the One'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Brett Lee shared a series of pictures with the late singer and paid homage.

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"I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58) Extending his support for Asha Bhosle's family and friends, the former seamer added, "My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There's no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come."

'You're the One for Me' Collaboration

The song titled 'You're the One for Me' from the album Asha and Friends featured former Australian cricketer Brett Lee crooning Hindi lines alongside India's melody queen Asha Bhosle. In the track, he could be heard singing, "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga," delighting music and cricket lovers.

In his autobiography, 'My Life', Brett Lee described Asha Bhosle as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music. The music video was shot in 2006, when Brett Lee was in India for the Champions Trophy. During his visit, he was approached by a music label as part of an ambitious compilation project that brought together international artists for the album Asha and Friends.

Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Her final rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park with full state honours, today. Political leaders and members of the entertainment industry gathered to pay their respects. (ANI)