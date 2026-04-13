Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. British musician Boy George, who collaborated with her on 'Bow Down Mister', paid a heartfelt tribute, remembering her voice 'was like silk'. British band Cornershop also mourned her passing.

British musician Boy George paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle following her demise at the age of 92. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boy George remembered Bhosle's iconic voice and their musical collaboration, writing, "God bless the amazing #ashabhosle who sang the glorious vocals on Bow Down Mister. Rest in peace, your voice was like silk. #harekrishnaharekrishnakrishnakrishnahareharehareramahareramaramaramaharehare" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

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Bhosle collaborated with pop band Culture Club lead singer Boy George for the track, 'Bow Down Mister'. Known for her versatility and distinctive voice, Bhosle collaborated with several international artists during her illustrious career, leaving a lasting impact on the global music landscape. Her contribution to music spanned over eight decades, with thousands of songs across genres, making her one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema.

Tributes from the Music World

British band Cornershop also paid tribute to the veteran singer. The group are best known for their single 'Brimful of Asha'. Singer Tjinder Singh wrote in the tribute, "The world and all India grieve today. We don't know whether a candle has gone out or has been lit, such was the stature of Asha Bhosle. They say she liked cricket and in that respect she had a great innings, which equalled exactly that of her equally revered sister Lata Mangeshkar. During those years few have reached the ability to be loved in so many languages and dialects, and even fewer have reached so many with the astonishment of heart that her songs gave us. We say goodbye, with all grace, to Sadhi Rani, Our Lady that helped us throughout all our good and difficult times." #Asha #Bhosle #Obituary pic.twitter.com/UodpH6d5NG — Cornershop (@CornershopHQ) April 12, 2026

End of an Era: Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those who visited her home were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Hospitalisation Details

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The veteran singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier confirmed her hospitalisation through a social media statement, requesting privacy for the family. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital... Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well," she had said.

An Unforgettable Legacy

Known for her incredible range and versatility, Asha Bhosle gave Indian cinema countless evergreen songs across many decades. Some of her most loved tracks include 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Mera Kuchh Saaman,' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne.' (ANI)