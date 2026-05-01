Boman Irani's scriptwriting platform 'Spiral Bound' celebrated a new collaboration with Russia's Moscow Cluster. The event was attended by Bollywood stars, with Boman recalling the historic Bollywood-Russia ties of Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.

A star-studded celebration of Boman Irani's scriptwriting teaching platform 'Spiral Bound' was attended by numerous stars, including Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Archana Puran Singh and others. The Bollywood stars expressed their happiness over the achievement of Spiral Bound, as it is also set to collaborate with Russia's production company Moscow Cluster this year.

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While talking to the media, Boman Irani reflected on the long-standing relationship of Bollywood with Russia by recalling Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty's popularity in that nation. He also shared details of the 'Spiral Bound' collaboration with the Russian production company 'Moscow Cluster.'

Boman Irani on Indo-Russian Cinematic Ties

Boman Irani said, "We have a very old friendship with Russia. Raj Kapoor used to go to Russia and promote his films. He used to participate in the film festivals there. Mithun Chakraborty is very famous there. He used to shoot a lot of films there. It seems that the time has come that we can shoot Indian films in Russia. They can shoot their films here. This is the first step of this relationship."

He continued, "George has very kindly sponsored three of our winners to go to Moscow. I have heard that their film studios are very well-made. They are new film studios. They are the best in the world. We have been invited to go there. I will also go there. The three top winners of today's program who have sent their scripts will visit the studios and conduct workshops. I will also conduct a workshop there."

Javed Akhtar Lauds Boman Irani's 'Credibility'

The veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar also lauded Boman Irani for the success of Spiral Bound, calling him one of the most "credible" artists of India. "He (Boman Irani) has one more quality, which is credibility. The kind of respect he holds in the film industry is very rare. So whatever we are seeing is actually the manifestation of somebody's honest efforts, somebody's genuine desire to help others, to enlighten others, and I respect that. My salute to Mr Boman."

Anupam Kher on the Future of Spiral Bound Students

The actor Anupam Kher expressed his hope about the success of the Spiral Bound students, saying that their screenplays will provide a new perspective to the cinema. "The spiral-bound, which he started during the COVID-19 pandemic, has now become a huge movement for writers. It's a huge platform. In today's event, some screenplays will be selected that will provide a new perspective. I think this is fantastic. In the coming years, all the screenplays we will read, I have full hope that 90% of them will be written by students of Boman who will be members of the spiral bound. And many more like him," said Anupam Kher.

The Genesis of Spiral Bound

According to a press release, Irani shared that the idea of Spiral Bound started when he was mentoring a few writer-directors over phone calls during the pandemic. He said one of them suggested moving the sessions to Zoom, which helped shape the beginning of Spiral Bound.