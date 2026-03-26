Boman Irani's humorous video went viral after he wittily responded to Donald Trump's remark about speaking to 'Iranis.' The actor joked about being summoned for peace talks alongside Smriti and Aruna Irani, setting his own funny conditions.

Boman Irani had fans laughing out loud with his witty take on Donald Trump's remark about speaking to "Iranis," cleverly roping in himself, Smriti Irani, and Aruna Irani. From inviting Trump to Mumbai's Dadar Parsi Colony to joking about gas cylinders, the actor's humorous video has quickly gone viral online.

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Boman's Humorous Peace Proposal

The actor-director took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a funny video in which he spoke about the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In the video, Boman referred to his Irani roots and joked about being one of the people who could speak to US President Donald Trump regarding peace talks.

While talking about how he is "ready" to help and do "anything for peace," he added his own humorous condition for the meeting. He playfully said that, instead of going abroad, he would prefer if the delegation came to Mumbai. "So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to talk to the Iranians, and three people have been beckoned to speak: Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and me," Boman said. "I'm ready. I am ready. We can do anything for peace. My only condition is that I won't go to Washington. Let their delegation come here, to the Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll treat them to whatever they like, feed them dhansak and custard, and even bring a gas cylinder. I think that will make life very, very smooth for all of us," he added.

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Tensions Escalate in West Asia

Meanwhile, the situation in West Asia continues to remain tense. Despite claims by US President Donald Trump that negotiations with Iran are underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week.

Iran Strikes Israeli Towns

Earlier, on March 22, more than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

Rescue crews worked throughout the night, tending to the wounded and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals in the region reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, broken bones and shock, with some in serious condition. (ANI)