Bob Odenkirk's upcoming action drama 'Normal' is set for an India release on April 17, 2026. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film follows an interim sheriff in a small town where a bank robbery uncovers deep-seated secrets and hidden motives.

The upcoming action drama 'Normal,' starring Bob Odenkirk, is set to release in cinemas across India on April 17, 2026. The film will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. Directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Derek Kolstad, the film also features Henry Winkler and Lena Headey in key roles.

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Plot and Premise

The story is set in a small town and follows Ulysses, an interim sheriff who arrives for a short posting, hoping for an easygoing life. However, things take a turn when a bank robbery goes wrong. What starts as a small incident soon leads to bigger problems, revealing secrets hidden in the town.

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As per the makers, the film is a mix of action, thriller and western elements. The story also focuses on people, their choices and hidden motives.

Director's Vision

Director Ben Wheatley shared his thoughts on the film and how it looks at the idea of a sheriff in a different way. "When I first read the script, it felt like an inverted High Noon where instead of protecting the town from outside forces, the sheriff is forced to confront the town itself. We wanted to ground the action in reality, using practical elements and a classical visual style, while telling a story that reflects the complexities of the present day," he said as per a release.

Bob Odenkirk on the Film's Buildup

Actor Bob Odenkirk, who is also one of the producers, spoke about how the story develops and what makes it different. He said, "Normal starts quietly, almost like a mystery, drawing you into the lives of these characters and their tensions. Then it builds, and builds, until everything collides. It's not just about action, it's about the people, the humour, and the unpredictability of what unfolds."

'Normal' will release in theatres across India on April 17, 2026. (ANI)