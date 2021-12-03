Bob Biswas review: Abhishek Bachchan is the cool forgetful killer in Kahaani spin off

Nine years post-Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani released, Abhishek Bachchan, is all geared up to play the role of a contract killer. The original role of Bob Biswas in Kahaani was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

2021 is ending on a happy note as there is a lineup of several thriller movies. One of them includes Bob Biswas. To revive your memory in Kahaani, Saswata Chatterjee had played the role of Bob Biswas. Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script. The movie will premiere on Zee 5. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh the film has been produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.

The crime drama has been set against the backdrop of a love tale that shows the dual life of a serial contract killer named Bob Biswas. The movie has been shot in Calcutta and also has Chitrangda Singh in it.

The actor is seen playing the role of a cold-blooded middle-aged killer for hire who is seen coming out of a coma as he is not being able to remember details related to his life and his past, including his family. As he tries remembering who he is, episodes from his past come to light, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds and his newly developed notion of right and wrong.

In the movie, the actor is shown to have lost his memory. However, he is seen putting up a show. He is seen married to a hot wife essayed by Chitrangda and has a daughter and a son. He is seen to have forgotten that he had committed murders in the past until he finds a new job.

The actor has challenged himself with his role as Bob Biswas. It is surely a killer prequel of Kahaani. In the 2012 movie, Saswata Chatterjee had played the look of Bob Biswas, who had a dead expression and sinister look in his eyes. To be honest, the film can be super hit, but the first thing that comes to mind after listening to Bob Biswas is Saswata Chatterjee. Abhishek has tried his level best to replace him.

To talk about Vidya Balan's Kahaani she had received good reviews from critics and audiences for her role. It was considered to be one of the best thrillers made in Hindi cinema. Vidya had essayed the role of a pregnant woman who was trying to look for her husband in Calcutta. She was also seen escaping the clutches of Bob, who was sent to threaten and later assassinate her. Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

About giving the film Bob Biswas rating, we would give it 3 out of five because of Sujoy Ghosh's writing, Diya Annapurna Ghosh's direction and also because of Abhishek's portrayal of a complex character. Also read: Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend