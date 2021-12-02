  • Facebook
    Money Heist, Inside Edge 3, Bob Biswas; movies/series you should binge-watch this weekend

    The weekend is right here with some must-watch series and movies that have been released and are going to release. From Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ to Money Heist’s finale season’s volume 2, here is what you should binge-watch over the weekend.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 2, 2021, 9:15 PM IST
    If you are thinking about what to watch over the weekend, here is a guide to series and movies that you could watch over the weekend while cuddling inside your blanket on a cold winter weekend. From gripping crime thrillers to sports drama, the list includes genres preferred by most. Check out these five series and movies on Zee5, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video that you should watch.

    Money Heist:
    Platform: Netflix 
    One of the most anticipated shows of the year is the final season of the popular show 'Money Heist.' More drama and suspense will be unfolded in the second half of the fifth season.

    Inside Edge (Season 3):
    Platform: Amazon Prime Video
    The third season of 'Inside Edge' is on the way. Kanish Verma is the show's director. Inside Edge is back with its third season, following two great seasons. This season, the stakes in this game of ultimate power will be higher. The drama, which stars Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi in prominent roles, will premiere on December 03.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home to Bob Biswas, Don’t look Up, and more, things you should watch in December

    The Power of the Dog:
    Platform:  Netflix
    Benedict Cumberbatch plays a bossy rancher who mentally tortures his rancher brother (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Kirsten Dunst). Jane Campion directed the picture, which is set in the American West in the 1920s. The Power of the Dog is easily one of the top films of 2021, and it earned great reviews at the Venice Film Festival in the same year.

    Bob Biswas:
    Platform : Zee5 
    This Abhishek Bachchan film is a spin-off of writer-director Sujoy Ghosh's National Award-winning thriller 'Kahani.' Abhishek Bachchan will play a middle-aged hitman named 'Bob Biswas' in the film. When Bob Biswas awakens from his slumber, he appears to have forgotten most of his life, including his profession, his wife (Chitrangada Singh), and his two children. When he's forced back into the old employment, he finds himself at a moral fork in the road. This film was directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Sujoy Ghosh's daughter.

    ALSO READ: Does Abhishek Bachchan regret his debut film with Kareena Kapoor Khan? THIS is what he has to say

    Cobalt Blue:
    Platform: Netflix
    After more than three years after it was first announced, Sachin Kundalkar's best-selling LGTBQ novel has finally come to reality as it was adapted in life. The film is about a brother (Neelay Mehendale) and sister (Anjali Sivaraman) both of whom fall in love with the same man (Prateik Babbar). The storey takes place in the early 1990s.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2021, 9:15 PM IST
