BJP MLA Arijit Bakshi celebrated Bhai Phonta with sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachi. Organized by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, the event highlighted the importance of social inclusion, dignity, and recognition of the community.

BJP MLA Celebrates Bhai Phonta with Sex Workers

BJP MLA Arijit Bakshi joined sex workers in celebrating Bhai Phonta in Kolkata's Sonagachi, participating in the festivities organised by the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee. Speaking on the occasion, Bakshi highlighted the importance of recognising every section of society and appreciated the committee's efforts towards the welfare of sex workers and their children. "Just as every part of the human body has its own value, every section of society also has its own value. We cannot ignore anyone," he told ANI.

Bhai Phonta (also known as Bhai Dooj) is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of India to honour the bond between brothers and sisters. In West Bengal, it is called Bhai Phonta and is usually celebrated on the second day after Kali Puja, following Diwali. Referring to the large residential community of sex workers in the Shobhabazar area of North Kolkata, Bakshi acknowledged the committee's longstanding contribution towards rehabilitation, improving the future of their children and spreading awareness about AIDS prevention and control. "We have come here on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Phonta to appreciate their efforts and thank them for their work," he said. He further expressed hope that collective efforts from society would help prevent the economic and social exploitation of women and ensure better opportunities for them. "We are hopeful that better days will come for them soon, and like the rest of the country, they too will celebrate festivals such as Diwali and Durga Puja with everyone," Bakshi added.

Focus on Social Welfare and Recognition

Vishakha Lashkar, Secretary of the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, said the organisation continued to celebrate Bhai Phonta with guests and political representatives, adding that the festival represented a special bond between brothers and sisters. "Every year, when this day arrives, we pray to God for our brothers' well-being and good health. We apply the ceremonial tilak and pray for them. The relationship and communication between brothers and sisters will continue, and we hope this programme will also continue every year," she said.

Committee's Demands and Initiatives

Speaking about the organisation's expectations from the government, Lashkar said formal recognition of sex work as a profession would enable them to contribute more effectively to society. "If our profession receives recognition, we will be able to do even better work," she said. She highlighted the committee's initiatives, including educational programmes for children, anti-trafficking efforts and support for women seeking to leave sex work and return to their families. She also mentioned healthcare initiatives, including treatment and clinical support related to cervical cancer.

Amrita Singh, Advisor to the Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, said Bhai Phonta was a celebration of human relationships and that every individual, including sex workers, deserved to live with dignity and respect. "Every person has the right to live with dignity in society. Our sisters who are sex workers are also an integral part of society," she said. Singh emphasised the need to change society's perception of sex workers, pointing out that they play an important role in maintaining the social balance. "If people begin to understand that they are not separate from society but an important part of it, the way society looks at them will change," she added. The Bhai Phonta celebrations in Sonagachi brought together sex workers, social workers and political representatives, highlighting the spirit of brotherhood, inclusion and social acceptance. (ANI)

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