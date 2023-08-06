Darlings: Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of film; shares unseen BTS moments with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah

On August 5, Saturday, Alia Bhatt posted a collection of behind-the-scenes photos from the Darlings set on her Instagram story to commemorate the film's one-year anniversary.

The well-known Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has distinguished herself in the film industry with her standout performances and noteworthy productions. The gifted actress made her producing debut in 2022 with the Netflix film Darlings. The project, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, became a huge hit on OTT and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers. As Darlings celebrated a year since its debut, Alia Bhatt recently posted a unique video to her story on her official Instagram account.

With the Darlings cast and crew, the actress-producer released a stunning collage of her favourite scenes from the movie sets. In the clip, Alia Bhatt and her amazing co-stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew can be seen having a blast during the incredibly thrilling reading sessions, rehearsals, and filming of the Jasmeet K. Reen-directed movie. The fascinating blooper films that were captured during the session are included in Alia's BTS compilation.

It is clear from the wonderful BTS photos that the entire cast and crew developed a close friendship with one another while working on the movie. Alia revealed some of her private and unguarded moments from the movie's set in addition to the video compilation. The talented actress captioned the photo, "One year of Darlings (red heart emoji)".

The abusive marriage is the central theme of the dark comedy picture, which was Alia Bhatt's debut project with director Jasmeet K Reen. The well-known actor portrayed Badrunnisa Shaikh, also known as Badru, a young woman who was subjected to domestic violence by her alcoholic husband, Hamsa Shaikh, who was portrayed by Vijay Varma. Shamsu, the mother of Badru, was portrayed by Shefali Shah, and Zulfi, their buddy, was portrayed by Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew.

Vijay Maurya, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Karmakar, Santhosh Juvekar, and numerous other actors played minor roles in Darlings. Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma all worked together to produce the Netflix movie through their production companies, Eternal Sunshine Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

