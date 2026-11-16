Billy Evans shares his reaction to Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of his wife, Elizabeth Holmes, in the new A24 documentary, emphasizing the clear difference between the real person and the actress's on-screen performance.

Billy Evans Reacts to Amanda Seyfried Portrayal in New Documentary

Washington DC [US], November 16 (ANI): Billy Evans, partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has reacted to Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of his wife in the A24 documentary ‘You Can See Everything’, saying he was glad the actress was included in the film as it highlighted the difference between Holmes and her on-screen portrayal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his first interview since the release of ‘You Can See Everything’ last month, Evans spoke about Seyfried’s surprise appearance in the documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. “I’m really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character,” Evans said.

When Gutman followed up by asking whether he thought Seyfried had played Holmes well, Evans replied, “I’m glad Nathan was there to help her.” Noting Evans' apparent reservations about the actress, Gutman observed, “Doesn’t seem like you hold very high opinion of her acting, or of her as a person," as per the outlet. Responding to the remark, Evans said, “Matt, I’m gonna do my best not to speak poorly about other people right now, because I’ve had a lot of people do that about me recently, and I know how it feels," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Seyfried’s appearance in the documentary marks the second time she has portrayed Holmes. She previously played the disgraced Theranos founder in Hulu’s 2022 miniseries ‘The Dropout’, a performance for which she won an Emmy. ‘You Can See Everything’ chronicles Holmes’ life during the 34 days leading up to the beginning of her prison sentence in May 2023. She is currently scheduled to move to a halfway house in August 2027.

Seyfried recently spoke to Rolling Stone about reprising the role, describing the experience as “muscle memory”. Although she was not initially nervous about joining the documentary, she later became concerned about the possible professional consequences of participating in the project. “There was always this vibration of risk and that sensation of: Am I going to destroy my career in some way? Am I going to get entangled in this, like, a wasp’s nest with Billy? Am I gonna say the wrong thing? Am I gonna perpetuate negativity for her? Everything was scary,” she told the publication.

However, Seyfried said she developed a “strange level of trust” with the filmmakers. She also explained why she decided to meet Evans after watching footage of his interactions with Holmes, as well as with Fielder and Oppenheim. “It felt dangerous. I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting,it felt yucky to me,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable,” Seyfried added. Seyfried has also expressed her intention to campaign for ‘You Can See Everything’, as per the outlet. (ANI)