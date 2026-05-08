Billie Eilish reveals how 'Avatar' director James Cameron pitched her 3D concert film by emailing her mother. Calling it an 'insane idea,' Eilish praised Cameron's vision for turning her 2025 world tour into a 3D theatrical experience.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has revealed that acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron personally emailed her mother, Maggie Baird, to pitch the idea of turning her world tour into a 3D concert film, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the premiere of Billie Eilish - 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour' (Live in 3D), Eilish shared how the unusual collaboration with the 'Avatar' director first began. "Cameron wrote an email to my mom because his wife is friends with my mom, or they had worked together," Eilish said. "He literally had the full idea already. He was like, 'Why hasn't anybody filmed Billie's concert in 3D? Can we? Can I?' " she added, as per the outlet.

The upcoming film, directed by Eilish and Cameron, transforms the singer's sold-out 2025 world tour into a 3D theatrical experience.

Calling the concept "an insane idea," Eilish expressed admiration for Cameron's vision, according to People. "Where did that come from, how did he think of it? I have no idea, but thank God he did. That's the story. We got on the phone and we made it happen," she said.

The Grammy-winning singer also said she agreed to the collaboration immediately. "Oh, my God, I didn't even hesitate. Are you kidding?" Eilish said.

A Collaborative Spirit

Reflecting on working with Cameron, Eilish praised the filmmaker's dedication and energy on set. "Watching him in action is really inspiring because he has so much energy and is just ready to do whatever it takes to get the shot," she said.

Cameron, meanwhile, credited Eilish for shaping the concert experience long before filming began. "What you have to realize with Billie is she knows exactly what she's doing as an artist," Cameron said. "I shot it, but she created the show. So as my co-director, she'd already done so much of the work before I even showed up," he added.

About the Concert Film

The film also features Eilish's brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, and showcases moments of the singer interacting with fans during the tour.

According to the official synopsis, the project "brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation," according to People.