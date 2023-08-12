Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikram Ghosh teams up with maestros for a special Independence Day Song

    Ahead of Independence Day tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh has composed a special song titled ‘Yeh Desh!’ in collaboration with many musicians, including Hariharan, Shaan, Kavita Seth, and Richa Sharma.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    The video features prominent instrumentalists from across the country. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt graces the mohan veena, Ronu Majumdar enchants with the flute, Purbayan Chatterjee mesmerizes with the sitar, and Tajhesh Vaidya enthralls with the veena while Ghosh takes charge of the table and percussion instruments, uniting the ensemble in harmonious synergy. 

    Bickram Ghosh, who was recently honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (Akademi Puraskar) in the contemporary category, says, "Ye Desh is about the spirit of our country. I thought it would be wonderful to create an anthem to celebrate 75 years of our independence by collaborating with both established musicians and newcomers. When we were young, there were so many other patriotic songs that used to be played on TV. I thought that we need to have a song that matched the energy of the current generation. So when I was composing it, I kept the song purposely high energy."

    The song, conceptualised by Bickram Ghosh, features many established musicians as well as newcomers: Shaan, Richa Sharma, Hariharan, Mahalakshmi lyer, Kavita Seth, Rishi Singh, Deboshmita Roy, Chirag Kotwal, Mohammed Faiz, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Ronu Majumdar, Purbayan Chatterjee, and Rajesh Vaidhya.

