Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details

    Pallavi Prashanth is announced as the First Captain of Telugu Bigg Boss Season 7 & is ready to handle the team under his leadership guidance.

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 update: Pallavi Prashanth announced first Captain; Read details DPK
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is a widely spoken topic currently since its premier on 3rd September, 2023 on Star Maa & Disney + Hotstar, hosted by Nagarjuna. Priyanka Jain, Shivaji, Shobha Shetty, Subhashree Rayaguru, Pallavi Prashanth & Amardeep Chowdary are few of many contestants. Prashanth becomes the first caption on this season as he defeats many hurdles that came in his way. There were many controversies & disagreements to give a tough competition, between contestants.

    The Task:
    There was a task namely ‘Rangu Padudi’ which included all four finalists & the referee (sanchalak) - Priyanka Jain, of the task. Sandeep was initially eliminated from the task after the first buzzer. But when he questioned the decision of Sanchalak, that lead to a conflict between him & Pallavi Prashanth.
    Additionally, Sandeep accused Pallavi Prashanth for slapping him, during the task but Pallavi denied the accusations, in the counter. Also other house members supported Pallavi. Adding more to the turmoil, Gautam accused Sandeep for planning a group strategy which caused more unrest in the house.
    Meanwhile, Sanchalak -Priyanka gave a decision that Teja should be removed from the task, though he didn’t like the decision but eventually he agreed to it. And also Sandeep was eliminated from the task leaving only Gautam & Pallavi in the task.


     

    Initially, a letter task was organised where Amardeep - Sandeep & Shivaji - Pallavi Prashanth were involved. But Amardeep gave up his letter to make a clear road for Sandeep & so did Shivaji do the same, for Pallavi Prashanth.
     

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Know Shakeela's fee for her per week stay on Nagarjuna Akkineni's reality show

    The Winner:

    When the final buzzer was blowed & the task was completed, Pallavi Prashanth was declared as the winner of the task & henceforth, he was announced as the First captain of Season 7.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Glance at contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show
     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos SHG

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH] ATG

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash SHG EAI

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts Here's what he said DPK

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts; Here's what he said

    Parineeti Chopra's school friend accuses her of dishonesty regarding financial struggles; READ SHG

    Parineeti Chopra's school friend accuses her of dishonesty regarding financial struggles; READ

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India clinch gold in men's cricket after final against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain snt

    Asian Games 2023: India clinch gold in men's cricket after final against Afghanistan abandoned due to rain

    Explained Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos SHG

    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos

    Cricket Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo: 10 quotes of the Windies champion osf

    Happy Birthday Dwayne Bravo: 10 quotes of the Windies champion

    Melbourne to Tasmania: 7 MUST visit places in Australia for October ATG

    Melbourne to Tasmania: 7 MUST visit places in Australia for October

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon