Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Can't wait to bring my own flavour', says Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will begin broadcasting on June 21. Anil Kapoor will host it, and it will premiere on JioCinema Premium. He described the season as timeless, saying it felt like he was back in school.

Bigg Boss OTT is poised to return for its third season, with Anil Kapoor hosting the programme. The creators stunned everyone when they revealed that Anil Kapoor had replaced Salman Khan as the popular show's host. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will debut on JioCinema Premium starting June 21.

Speaking about hosting the reality show, Anil Kapoor said, “Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We’re both young at heart; people often say – jokingly – that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is – seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting.”

“Having said that, I’ve always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I’m going to bring that same energy times 10 to Bigg Boss! Unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can’t wait to bring my own flavour to it,” Anil Kapoor added.

Anil was confirmed as the show's presenter in a commercial last month, stating that this season will be "khaas". Anil Kapoor will be the third host of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan Johar hosted the first season, and Salman Khan hosted the second season.

Interestingly, in April of this year, Bigg Boss' production house, Endemol Shine India, announced Bigg Boss OTT 3 with Salman Khan on its official Instagram account. They released a poster in which Salman pointed to the crowd and asked, "Who do you want to see on Bigg Boss OTT?" However, the post was removed later.

Meanwhile, it should be remembered that Salman Khan has recently made news for firing outside his Mumbai flat. On April 14, gunshots were fired outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood. Later reports claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the attack. Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster's brother, claimed responsibility for the shooting event in a Facebook post.

