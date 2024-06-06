Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor wished to date Rahul Gandhi. Yes, you heard it correctly.
When the actress was making her Bollywood debut with Refuge, she did an interview in which she stated that she would like to get to know Rahul Gandhi.
She said, "Shall I say this, I don’t know if I should. But I don’t mind it’s controversial. Rahul Gandhi. I’d like to know him."
"I have been flipping through his pictures in a magazine and wondering what would it be like to have a conversation with him."
"I come from a family with a lineage of films and he comes from a family with lineage of politics. So, maybe we’d make an interesting conversation."
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Crew, where she co-starred alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Pen Studios.
The actress will next appear in Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders. Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the works.