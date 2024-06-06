 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Kareena Kapoor once wanted to DATE Rahul Gandhi; read details

Kareena Kapoor wished to date Rahul Gandhi. Yes, you heard it correctly. 

Image credits: Social Media

When the actress was making her Bollywood debut with Refuge, she did an interview in which she stated that she would like to get to know Rahul Gandhi. 

Image credits: kareena kapoor/instagram

She said, "Shall I say this, I don’t know if I should. But I don’t mind it’s controversial. Rahul Gandhi. I’d like to know him."
 

Image credits: Social Media

"I have been flipping through his pictures in a magazine and wondering what would it be like to have a conversation with him."

Image credits: Social Media

"I come from a family with a lineage of films and he comes from a family with lineage of politics. So, maybe we’d make an interesting conversation."

Image credits: Pinterest

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was most recently seen in Crew, where she co-starred alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.
 

Image credits: instagram

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Pen Studios.

Image credits: Facebook

The actress will next appear in Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders. Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the works.

Image credits: Instagram/KareenaKapoor
