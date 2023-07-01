Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as Manisha Rani's sister made Bebika Dhurve's mouth shut after the controversial 'government school' comment.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities currently locked in the house as participants. TV actress Manisha Rani has raised the level of entertainment. With a bold and confident aura, as she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with their strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But, this one shook social media users and netizens.

Manisha Rani, the talented and renowned actress from the small town of Munger in Bihar, has been making waves in the entertainment industry and is currently captivating audiences in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Recently, Manisha faced a derogatory remark from her co-contestant, Bebika, who tried to criticise her for studying in a Government school. However, Manisha's response, filled with pride and self-assurance, proved that her humble upbringing has infused in her the values of discipline and hard work that money cannot buy.

Coming to her sister's defence, Saarika spoke out in support of Manisha, highlighting the efforts of middle-class families who strive to provide their children with quality education. Saarika proudly stated that studying in a Government school is a source of pride for them and highlighted the numerous success stories of individuals who have emerged from such institutions.

Manisha's journey from a small town in Bihar to the national television platform of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is truly inspiring. Her hard work, determination, and self-made success exemplify the spirit of individuals who strive to achieve their dreams despite challenging circumstances. Manisha's story resonates with countless others from similar backgrounds, offering them hope and inspiration to pursue their aspirations.

