Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt blasts Jad Hadid for claiming that Akanksha Puri is 'bad kisser'

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid got dared to do a steamy lip-lock for 30 seconds. After this dare, Pooja Bhatt blasted Jad Hadid for claiming Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants. TV actress Akanksha Puri and social media influencer Jad Hadid's steamy lip-lock have raised the level of entertainment. With bold and confident aura, as they both are making their way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with their strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But, this one shook social media users and netizens.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's STEAMY lip-lock during task leaves netizens puzzled (WATCH)

In a recent episode, contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were seen locking lips during a dare, leaving audiences, housemates and contestants utterly confused.

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were dared to do a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught the audience's attention, Jad called Akanksha a bad kisser later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev when he whispered, "She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." Undoubtedly, this comment left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and enraged.

Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jad Hadid and said, "I am sorry. But, you are a b***h if you are saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." When Jad told her that Akanksha was shivering during the kiss, Pooja lost her cool and added, "Obviously. What would a girl do if she got said and asked to kiss in front of the world? That comment was not in order. I am sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You, do not say that."

ALSO READ: Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions