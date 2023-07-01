Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt blasts Jad Hadid for claiming that Akanksha Puri is 'bad kisser'

    While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid got dared to do a steamy lip-lock for 30 seconds. After this dare, Pooja Bhatt blasted Jad Hadid for claiming Akanksha Puri is a bad kisser.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt blasts Jad Hadid for claiming that Akanksha Puri is 'bad kisser' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants. TV actress Akanksha Puri and social media influencer Jad Hadid's steamy lip-lock have raised the level of entertainment. With bold and confident aura, as they both are making their way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with their strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But, this one shook social media users and netizens.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's STEAMY lip-lock during task leaves netizens puzzled (WATCH)

    In a recent episode, contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were seen locking lips during a dare, leaving audiences, housemates and contestants utterly confused.

    In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were dared to do a lip kiss for 30 seconds as a part of a task. While their kiss caught the audience's attention, Jad called Akanksha a bad kisser later in the show. He was speaking to his co-contestant Avinash Sachdev when he whispered, "She (Akanksha Puri) is a bad kisser." Undoubtedly, this comment left Pooja Bhatt disappointed and enraged.

    Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jad Hadid and said, "I am sorry. But, you are a b***h if you are saying that. You seemed to enjoy it very much." When Jad told her that Akanksha was shivering during the kiss, Pooja lost her cool and added, "Obviously. What would a girl do if she got said and asked to kiss in front of the world? That comment was not in order. I am sorry I disapprove of it. Not cool. Not cool at all. You, do not say that."

    ALSO READ: Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions ATG

    Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

    Amber Heard drops first Instagram post since Johnny Depp trial, check out what she said ADC

    Amber Heard drops first Instagram post since Johnny Depp trial, check out what she said

    Kevin Spacey's Londol trial: Prosecutor claims actor to be sexual bully ADC

    Kevin Spacey's Londol trial: Prosecutor claims actor to be sexual bully

    Meet Klin Kara Konidela; Ram Charan-Upasana share their baby daughter naming ceremony photos RBA

    Meet Klin Kara Konidela; Ram Charan-Upasana share their baby daughter naming ceremony photos

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shows off baby bump In expensive maxi dress, know its cost! ADC

    Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shows off baby bump in expensive maxi dress, know its cost!

    Recent Stories

    2002 Godhra Riots Gujarat High Court cancels Teesta Setalvad's bail

    BREAKING: Gujarat High Court cancels Teesta Setalvad's bail

    Biryani Most ordered dish in India gcw

    Biryani: Most-ordered dish in India

    Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions ATG

    Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

    Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023: Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nushrratt Bharuccha ramp up style game at event vma

    Mid-Day Showbiz Icons 2023: Adah Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Nushrratt Bharuccha ramp up style game at event

    France Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    France: Protests, looting, fires and riots continue, 994 arrested; Macron refrains from declaring emergency

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon