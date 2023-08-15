Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt defends Mahesh Bhatt's alleged inappropriate behaviour with Manisha Rani

Earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt's appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and his interaction with participants, particularly with Manisha Rani, led to criticism from viewers as videos circulated on social media. Pooja Bhatt gives her view on the matter in an interview. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

On the eve of Independence Day, popular YouTuber and wild card contestant Elvish Yadav was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The reality show, which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was initially planned to have a run of six weeks on JioCinema, but due to a good response from the audience, it got an extension of two weeks. Yadav, who is known for his witty and sarcastic humor, emerged victorious over 13 other contestants, including Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt first finalist to be eliminated

In the spectacular finale, Pooja Bhatt, the actor-director, was the initial contestant among the final five to be eliminated from the competition. In an exclusive interview with News18, Pooja said after coming out of the house, "I share my house with four cats who are my Zen masters and I would like to spend some silent time with them (smiles). I stay alone but I was sharing the Bigg Boss house with many people so I want to enjoy my own space for a few days. I want to visit my farmhouse and meet and celebrate with the villagers. I’d also like to give a big party to my staff who left their house to take care of my home so that I could participate in the show."

Pooja Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt's behaviour

In the same interview, Pooja Bhatt was asked about her father, Mahesh Bhatt's alleged inappropriate behaviour towards Manisha Rani. Pooja answered, "I have realised that people want to see the world in their respective way. If people found Mahesh Bhatt’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house inappropriate, then I feel their minds are inappropriate. I don’t think I have the bandwidth to go and explain to everyone. I feel the contestants, especially Manisha Rani requested to spend time with him. I was the last person he came to meet and I could hardly spend time with him."

Early this month, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, father of Pooja Bhatt, made an appearance on the show and interacted with all the participants. However, Mahesh Bhatt's conversation with Manisha Rani raised discomfort among many on the internet. Following the circulation of videos of their interaction on social media, a segment of viewers also expressed criticism towards the seasoned director.

