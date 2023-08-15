Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav creates new benchmark by winning show; Know details

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner is eminent YouTuber star Elvish Yadav. Many refer to his win as the first time ever in the entire history of a popular and controversial reality show since he is the first wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inspiring and unmissable.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has come to a complete full circle and the end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, taking the trophy home. The roller coaster of a journey, which began on June 17, 2023, saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to the screen. As the winner of this season got announced by global icon and host Salman Khan, fans, celebrities and audiences hailed and cheered for him on social media. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 attracted the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities locked in the house as participants. Another Youtube star made his entry into the house. Yes, you heard it right. Elvish Yadav entered Biggboss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant on July 12, 2023, and from then till the finale week, he won the hearts of audiences, his #ElvishArmy, fans and Bigg Boss lovers with his unseen and unfiltered side on the show.

ALSO READ: Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

The journey for Elvish Yadav was not easy. His win in the Top 2 by defeating Abhishek Malhan proves one thing, which is that even wildcard contestants can win the show. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek and Manisha's friendship on the show became a highlight which got so much love and accolades from netizens and fans.

With a bold and confident aura, Elvish Yadav paved his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan and has become the first ever wild card contestant winner of the show. This season hit all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Talking about the noted and fearless Indian Youtube star Elvish Yadav's entry into the house, it did heat the things inside. The multi-layered star is a brilliant content creator who has expertise in making comedy, skit videos and specializes in roasting celebrities. He already had a huge fan following outside the house, which amplified multi-folds when all people and audiences saw and fell in love with his unexplored and real persona on the screens. Elvish Yadav's win has proved that even content creators and social media influencers can win a reality series and his raw side has touched the hearts of audiences, Salman Khan and die-hard Bigg Boss fans.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer