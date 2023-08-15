Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav creates new benchmark by winning show; Know details

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner is eminent YouTuber star Elvish Yadav. Many refer to his win as the first time ever in the entire history of a popular and controversial reality show since he is the first wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inspiring and unmissable.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav creates new benchmark by winning show; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has come to a complete full circle and the end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, taking the trophy home. The roller coaster of a journey, which began on June 17, 2023, saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to the screen. As the winner of this season got announced by global icon and host Salman Khan, fans, celebrities and audiences hailed and cheered for him on social media. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 attracted the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities locked in the house as participants. Another Youtube star made his entry into the house. Yes, you heard it right. Elvish Yadav entered Biggboss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant on July 12, 2023, and from then till the finale week, he won the hearts of audiences, his #ElvishArmy, fans and Bigg Boss lovers with his unseen and unfiltered side on the show.

    ALSO READ: Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

    The journey for Elvish Yadav was not easy. His win in the Top 2 by defeating Abhishek Malhan proves one thing, which is that even wildcard contestants can win the show. Elvish Yadav, Abhishek and Manisha's friendship on the show became a highlight which got so much love and accolades from netizens and fans.

    With a bold and confident aura, Elvish Yadav paved his way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan and has become the first ever wild card contestant winner of the show. This season hit all the right notes with fans and audiences.

    Talking about the noted and fearless Indian Youtube star Elvish Yadav's entry into the house, it did heat the things inside. The multi-layered star is a brilliant content creator who has expertise in making comedy, skit videos and specializes in roasting celebrities. He already had a huge fan following outside the house, which amplified multi-folds when all people and audiences saw and fell in love with his unexplored and real persona on the screens. Elvish Yadav's win has proved that even content creators and social media influencers can win a reality series and his raw side has touched the hearts of audiences, Salman Khan and die-hard Bigg Boss fans.

    ALSO READ: The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Retribution Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details ADC

    Retribution: Liam Nesson's action movie to release on THIS date; know cast, trailer and other details

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer ADC

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st pictures with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ADC

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friends husband ADC

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friend’s husband

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details ADC

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI and ICC's staggered ticket sale strategy balances demand and accessibility osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI and ICC's staggered ticket sale strategy balances demand and accessibility

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE anr

    Dubai's Emirates reveals new in-flight Kerala's Onam menu; Check details HERE

    Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech AJR

    'Vishwakarma scheme to launch soon': PM Modi announces during Independence Day speech

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle pays special tribute to India

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Only peace can bring solution to the issue: PM Modi assures Manipur from Red Fort

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon