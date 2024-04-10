Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sai Krishna gets final warning from Bigg Boss; Check

    Mohanlal welcomed the new wild card contestants including DJ Sibin, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishek Jayadeep, Nandana, Pooja Krishna, and Sai Krishna on Sunday( April 7).

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sai Krishna gets final warning from Bigg Boss; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 continues with a mix of drama, and emotions after the entry of wild card contestants. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss warned the wild card entry, Sai Krishna for his controversial conversations.

    On the first day, Sai engaged in a controversial conversation with Jasmin as he disclosed Jasmin's public image, and her parents' interview, and even shared a voice clip from her groom. Later, on day 1 Sai got a general warning from Bigg Boss.  

    However, Sai has now received a final warning from Bigg Boss for the same behavior. Bigg Boss gave Sai a warning by standing up in the meeting and stated "It has already been said that external events should not be indicated by gestures or speech. It was violated again. Lawlessness is a serious matter in the Bigg Boss house. So, this is the last warning".

    Meanwhile, six new wild card entries entered the Bigg Boss house on Sunday( April 7). Mohanlal welcomed the new contestants including DJ Sibin, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishake Jayadeep, Nandana, Pooja Krishna, and Sai Krishna.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner daughter Seraphina Rose changes her name to Fin Affleck here what she said RBA

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina Rose, changes her name to Fin Affleck; here's what she said

    Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding: Actress talks about her marriage says, 'Never intended to keep it secret' RBA

    Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding: Actress talks about her marriage says, 'Never intended to keep it secret'

    Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham surpasses Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham in advance booking rkn

    Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham surpasses Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham in advance booking

    Rihanna turns SEXY nun for magazine cover singer gets slammed for religious mockery RBA

    Rihanna turns SEXY 'nun' for magazine cover; singer gets slammed for ‘religious mockery'

    Joker 2 trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance RBA

    'Joker 2' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance

    Recent Stories

    Tributes pour in for late Himalayan Buddhist master Ven Lama Lobzang at IGNCA memorial ceremony

    Tributes pour in for late Himalayan Buddhist master Ven Lama Lobzang at IGNCA memorial ceremony

    Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand's national flower anr

    Vishu 2024 Facts: 'Konnapoo' is Thailand’s national flower

    Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner daughter Seraphina Rose changes her name to Fin Affleck here what she said RBA

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina Rose, changes her name to Fin Affleck; here's what she said

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    football Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH) snt

    Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon