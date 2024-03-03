Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has revealed the commoner contestants for the first time in history before the show kicked off. This season will witness two commoner contestants Resmin Bai and Nishana N that will begin on March 10. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 is defying tradition by revealing the identities of its participants ahead of time in an unexpected move. The show's distinctive approach this season has created a lot of hype ahead of its March 10 debut. Recently, the show's creators revealed two participants who are commoners, which is a first in the history of the show.

    Resmin Bai, an enthusiastic physical education teacher who loves to ride a bike, and Nishana N, a lively homemaker, are two of the contestants listed. Common contestants who are the representatives of the common people started in Malayalam Bigg Boss from season 5. 

    Resmin Bai, who has a background in physical education, infuses the show with a novel perspective through her passion for riding bikes. She presents herself confidently in her brief video and alludes to an exciting voyage ahead in the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, Nishana N describes herself as a "cool homemaker" and an avid traveller and trekker, calling herself "freakathi veettamma."

    There was only one commoner in the last season, Gopika Gopi, who was working in a courier service office. However, there are two commoners in this season.
    Meanwhile, the launch episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, which the fans are eagerly waiting for is on March 10 (Sun) at 7 pm. The show will then air at 9.30 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Other contestants will be announced only in the launch episode as usual. Fans can anticipate an exciting new season full of captivating people who will redefine what reality television is all about.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 1:07 PM IST
