Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father

    The controversy has stirred once more within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, as the dynamic between contestants Gabri and Jasmine Jaffer continues to fuel tension. The BIgg Boss clarified why the conversation between Jasmine and her father was not aired.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Jasmine Jaffer has joined Bigg Boss Season 6 as a social media influencer. She had already made a huge fan base and critics due to her relationship with Gabri. However, the conversation with Jasmine's father had created various opinions among the Bigg Boss audience.

    In last Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss, Jasmine was called to the confession room where Bigg Boss instructed her to speak with her father. Although the conversation between Jasmin and her father was not aired. After returning from the confession room, the demeanor and gameplay of Jasmine notably changed. She distanced herself from Gabri and extended an apology to Rocky.

    This sudden shift in her behavior prompted speculation among the viewers. Some criticized Bigg Boss for not airing the conversation between Jasmine and her father, suggesting that it negatively impacted her relationship with Gabri and questioned the seriousness of the game. Additionally, rumors circulated that her father was not hospitalized but was at home due to a heart condition.

    However, these concerns were addressed in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss. Host Mohanlal clarified that Jasmine and her father had a private conversation discussing sensitive health matters. This explanation shed light on her altered behavior and helped viewers understand the situation better.

    Bigg Boss said that he had witnessed the call and this was allowed because it was a humanitarian matter. It was not aired because its content was not related to the show in any way. Bigg Boss clarified that such humanitarian things have happened in the Bigg Boss show before.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH) RKK

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan spotted smoking in stadium while supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (WATCH)

    Joker 2: Folie A Deux: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs RBA

    'Joker 2: Folie A Deux': Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film to have 15 songs

    I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post read on RBA

    'I will charge Rs 1 lakh for 10-15 mins...' Anurag Kashyap shares angry Instagram post; read on

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers RBA

    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya climbs Tirupati Balaji Temple's steps, offer prayers

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents AJR

    Hyderabad: Bridegroom's father urges guests to gift votes for PM Modi instead of presents

    Holi 2024: 6 types of Thandai to make at home RKK EAI

    Holi 2024: 6 types of Thandai to make at home

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture vkp

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi RBA

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon