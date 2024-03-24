Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Bigg Boss issues clarification on non-airing of Jasmine's phone call with father

The controversy has stirred once more within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, as the dynamic between contestants Gabri and Jasmine Jaffer continues to fuel tension. The BIgg Boss clarified why the conversation between Jasmine and her father was not aired.

Jasmine Jaffer has joined Bigg Boss Season 6 as a social media influencer. She had already made a huge fan base and critics due to her relationship with Gabri. However, the conversation with Jasmine's father had created various opinions among the Bigg Boss audience.

In last Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss, Jasmine was called to the confession room where Bigg Boss instructed her to speak with her father. Although the conversation between Jasmin and her father was not aired. After returning from the confession room, the demeanor and gameplay of Jasmine notably changed. She distanced herself from Gabri and extended an apology to Rocky.

This sudden shift in her behavior prompted speculation among the viewers. Some criticized Bigg Boss for not airing the conversation between Jasmine and her father, suggesting that it negatively impacted her relationship with Gabri and questioned the seriousness of the game. Additionally, rumors circulated that her father was not hospitalized but was at home due to a heart condition.

However, these concerns were addressed in Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss. Host Mohanlal clarified that Jasmine and her father had a private conversation discussing sensitive health matters. This explanation shed light on her altered behavior and helped viewers understand the situation better.

Bigg Boss said that he had witnessed the call and this was allowed because it was a humanitarian matter. It was not aired because its content was not related to the show in any way. Bigg Boss clarified that such humanitarian things have happened in the Bigg Boss show before.