Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

Mohanlal is ready to return as the presenter of the famous reality programme Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 for a new season. Season 5's teaser has been released, revealing that commoners will be featured this season. Commoners are anticipated to participate in the performance for the first time.

The teaser shows two females who are Bigg Boss fans inquiring about the show. Fans wonder if Mohanlal would include fitness fanatics and riding females on Bigg Boss Malayalam 5. They also asked whether the programme will have a 'Kalippan Doctor,' referencing past participant Robin Radhakrishnan. The celebrity responds that this season will include 'original people' who will light up the stage.

Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 new teaser here:

About Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5

Season 5 of Bigg Boss Malayalam is set to premiere around the end of March. Previously, the team published the season's logo, and fans well received the wonderful design. According to reports, the show would feature both commoners and superstars this season. So far, various names have been floating about for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 participation. Revathy, Beena Antony, Gayathri Suresh, Shaz Mohamed, Sai Krishna, Akhil Marar, Jishin Mohan, Anushree, and others are on the list.

Previously, it was reported that Mohanlal was leaving Bigg Boss Malayalam after anchoring the popular show for the first four seasons. On the other hand, the creators put rumours to rest with back-to-back updates on the forthcoming season.

Mohanlal work front

Nevertheless, the Malayalam superstar is preparing to return with many new ventures. He recently completed the first Jaisalmer schedule for Lijo José Pellissery's forthcoming action film Malaikottai Valiban. The film is directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia. He also had a significant part in Rajinikanth's Jailer.

His long-awaited directorial debut, Barroz, is now in post-production and is set to be released this summer. Mohanlal will soon return with actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the highly awaited film L2: Empuraan, which is a sequel to the duo's blockbuster outing, Lucifer, which was released in 2019.