Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more

Bigg Boss remains a tremendously successful reality television programme with a large fan base. It has been going for around 18 years. Because it is so popular, a digital version called Bigg Boss OTT is also a success. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT began on June 21 and is hosted by Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to end on August 4, however this still needs to be verified.

People are already talking about Bigg Boss 18 before the season has even ended. People have their own lists of competitors they'd want to see and avidly anticipate show updates. Khabri on X reported that discussions for Bigg Boss 18 had begun. According to sources, the show will air on Colours TV in late September or early October.

Khabri, a source close to the development, wrote on X “#BreakingNews #BiggBoss18 to kick start on @ColorsTV from end of September or October Starting. Many famous celebrities have been approached.”

#BreakingNews#BiggBoss18 to kick start on @ColorsTV from end of September or October Starting.



Many famous celebrities have been approached. — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) July 18, 2024

Although the tweet mentions the debut date, there has been no official confirmation. The Tiger 3 actor will return to host the season.



Initially, Salman was supposed to host BB OTT 3, but the actor was allegedly too busy shooting his forthcoming film, Sikandar, with Rashmika Mandanna, and hence dropped out.

Meanwhile, Adnaan Shaikh joined Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard competitor over the weekend, before participating in the controversial reality programme. Five candidates have been eliminated from the competition thus far: Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, and Chandrika Dixit.

