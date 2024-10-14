Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena responds to Chahat Pandey's ‘Number 1’ remarks says, ‘Mere shows ne sab records..'

In the ongoing drama of Bigg Boss 18, tensions have escalated between contestants Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey. Known for his impressive performances in shows like Madhubala and Shakti, Vivian has not held back in expressing his views on Chahat’s self-proclaimed “number one” attitude.

During a conversation with fellow contestants Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik, Vivian voiced his confusion over Chahat’s belief that she is the sole reason for her show's success. He emphasized that he has never subscribed to such notions, stating, “Main kabhi ye nahi manta ke mere wajah se mere shows ki ratings aayi hai. Main toh Aisa kabhi soch bhi nahi sakta. Jab ki mere shows ne toh saare records tode hai.” This statement highlights Vivian’s humility and commitment to the collective effort of a show’s cast and crew.

Avinash Mishra, another housemate, chimed in, pointing out that despite several reminders, Chahat continues to exhibit the same behavior. This has led to a growing rift within the house, as other contestants weigh in on the situation. The ongoing conflict not only adds to the drama but also raises questions about individual egos in a competitive environment like Bigg Boss.

As the dynamics unfold, viewers are left wondering how these tensions will impact the overall atmosphere in the house. With Vivian’s no-nonsense approach and Chahat’s unwavering confidence, it’s clear that the audience can expect more explosive moments in the episodes to come. Bigg Boss 18 continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats, with personalities clashing and alliances shifting.

