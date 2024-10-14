Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar cries over Avinash Mishra’s words; Shehzada compares him to Asim Riaz

    In recent episodes of Bigg Boss 18, tensions soared as Avinash Mishra’s argument with Shilpa Shirodkar led to tears, while Shehzada Dhami called him out for imitating Asim Riaz.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar cries over Avinash Mishra's word; Shehzada compares him to Asim Riaz
    The excitement of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is already palpable, even in its first week. Each episode is packed with drama, tension, and unexpected conflicts that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The latest episode featured a heated argument among contestants Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shehzada Dhami, all sparked by food-related frustrations.

    Avinash and Shilpa’s Heated Dispute
    The conflict ignited when Avinash noticed fellow contestant Vivian Dsena cooking for himself. Concerned about the fairness of food distribution, Avinash voiced his opinion that rations should be shared equally among housemates. Shilpa, however, defended Vivian, stating he hadn’t received enough food, which did not sit well with Avinash.

    As the conversation escalated, Shilpa tried to clarify that no one was hiding food in the house. Avinash’s sarcastic smile in response irritated Shilpa, leading her to confront him. This exchange quickly turned into a fiery argument, with Avinash insisting he had the right to smile as he pleased. The clash became so intense that it brought Shilpa to tears, prompting other housemates to step in and offer her comfort.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Avinash's Further Confrontation with Shehzada
    Just as tensions seemed to simmer, Avinash found himself in another altercation, this time with Shehzada Dhami. The confrontation began when Avinash inquired about the coffee’s location. In a surprising twist, Shehzada remarked that hiding the coffee was inappropriate, which irked Avinash. He called Shehzada “baingan,” implying he was being indecisive.

    Things escalated quickly, leading to a physical confrontation between the two. Avinash lashed out, accusing Shehzada of lacking originality in his opinions. Shehzada countered by telling Avinash to reflect on himself, further accusing him of imitating Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.

    As the drama unfolds, fans eagerly await how these dynamics will evolve in the coming episodes, making Bigg Boss 18 a must-watch this season.

