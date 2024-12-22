Entertainment

Radhika Merchant Vs Sloka Mehta fashion face-off at NMACC event

Ambani Ladies' Modern Avatar

The Ambani ladies showcased a stunning modern avatar at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview. Both daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, stole the limelight

Ambani Daughters-in-Law's Glamorous Look

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani flaunted glamorous looks at the event. Both chose off-shoulder dresses, giving them a fully modern appearance

Shloka Ambani's Fashion-Forward Look

Shloka Ambani showcased a fashion-forward look in a bright orange off-shoulder dress with a ruffled design. The dress perfectly complemented her radiant complexion

Radhika's Floral Black Dress

Radhika Merchant exuded charm in a beautiful floral patterned black dress. Her dress balanced a modern and classic touch, with a unique neckline

Shloka's Fashion Freshness

Shloka paired her dress with white high-heeled sandals, adding a fresh touch to her bold color. She also opted for minimal makeup and light jewelry

Double Neckline Dress

Radhika's dress featured a halter neckline along with falling off-shoulder detailing, adding to her look. It also included a plunging neck

Falling Off-Shoulder Sleeve

Shloka chose this off-the-shoulder midi dress from @alexandermcqueen. It featured falling off-shoulder sleeves, backless detailing, and a flared hem

Radhika's Elegant Fashion Look

Radhika enhanced the dress's simplicity and evergreen style with simple black high heels, creating an elegant and fashionable look

Dress Origins

Radhika chose this classy dress from @dior's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Hermes Kelly bag and Gianvito Rossi Pipe 85mm suede pumps added to the look

Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: 8 TV stars making a comeback in 2025

Vijay to Prabhas : Top 8 South Indian box office stars in 2024

Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT