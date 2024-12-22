Radhika Merchant Vs Sloka Mehta fashion face-off at NMACC event

Entertainment
The Ambani ladies showcased a stunning modern avatar at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview. Both daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, stole the limelight
Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani flaunted glamorous looks at the event. Both chose off-shoulder dresses, giving them a fully modern appearance
Shloka Ambani showcased a fashion-forward look in a bright orange off-shoulder dress with a ruffled design. The dress perfectly complemented her radiant complexion
Radhika Merchant exuded charm in a beautiful floral patterned black dress. Her dress balanced a modern and classic touch, with a unique neckline
Shloka paired her dress with white high-heeled sandals, adding a fresh touch to her bold color. She also opted for minimal makeup and light jewelry
Radhika's dress featured a halter neckline along with falling off-shoulder detailing, adding to her look. It also included a plunging neck
Shloka chose this off-the-shoulder midi dress from @alexandermcqueen. It featured falling off-shoulder sleeves, backless detailing, and a flared hem
Radhika enhanced the dress's simplicity and evergreen style with simple black high heels, creating an elegant and fashionable look
Radhika chose this classy dress from @dior's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The Hermes Kelly bag and Gianvito Rossi Pipe 85mm suede pumps added to the look
Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: 8 TV stars making a comeback in 2025
Vijay to Prabhas : Top 8 South Indian box office stars in 2024
Sara Tendulkar shares photos from Australia's Lizard beach; Check
Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT