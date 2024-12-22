Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Shalini Passi's traditional saree styling tips for 2025

Tissue Saree for a Dazzling Day

Every woman should have a tissue saree. A golden or silver one makes you look like a queen.

Leheriya Golden-Yellow Saree

For a sober look, wear a leheriya golden-yellow saree with a contrasting blouse and temple jewelry.

Art Print Satin Silk Saree

Vibrant art print floral satin sarees are trending. Choose bold colors for an easy-to-wear look.

Styling a Pastel Saree

Shalini Passi looks glamorous in this organza pastel saree. Pair a plain saree with a cut sleeve or halter neck blouse and heavy Kundan earrings.

Offbeat Grey Saree Look

Drape your saree with a crop top and matching belt for a stunning new style, like Shalini Passi.

Fashionable Floral Print Silk Saree

A simple floral print silk saree with stone jewelry can be just as stunning as heavy work sarees.

Ruffle Saree Design

An off-shoulder sheer blouse and ruffle saree paired with silver jewelry creates a captivating look.

