    Bigg Boss 18: Donkey contestant 'Gadhraj' released after PETA and NGO intervention

    Bigg Boss 18 faced backlash over contestant Gadhraj the donkey, prompting PETA and an NGO to intervene, resulting in the animal's release from the show.

    Bigg Boss 18: Donkey contestant 'Gadhraj' released after PETA and NGO intervention NTI
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

    The recent season of Bigg Boss 18 has stirred up quite a controversy with the inclusion of a donkey named 'Gadhraj' as a contestant. This unusual announcement shocked fans and animal rights organizations alike. While many contestants interacted playfully with Gadhraj, the decision to include an animal in a reality show sparked a fierce backlash.

    PETA India was among the first to voice concerns, sending a letter to Salman Khan, the show's host, urging him to advocate for the donkey’s release. The organization raised alarms about the animal's well-being, emphasizing that using a donkey for entertainment could lead to distress and suffering. They were supported by the NGO 'People For Animals,' which criticized the makers for what they termed as animal abuse, asserting that Gadhraj was subjected to unnecessary stress for the sake of ratings.

    In a significant turn of events, the NGO recently announced via its Instagram account that Gadhraj has been released from the show. They credited Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, the chairperson of People For Animals, for her intervention, which played a crucial role in ensuring the donkey’s welfare. The organization expressed gratitude to the community for standing up for Gadhraj and pushing for his release.

    Their Instagram post read, “Thanks to Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi for her intervention in this matter. This success was made possible through the collective efforts of everyone in the community who stood up for the donkey’s release.” This development highlights the growing awareness and advocacy for animal rights, especially in entertainment industries where such practices are often overlooked.

    The incident has reignited discussions on the ethical treatment of animals in media and entertainment, urging producers to consider the implications of including animals in such settings. As Bigg Boss 18 continues to air, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect the show's dynamics and its reception among viewers.

