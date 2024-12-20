Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls out Vivian Dsena for betraying 12-year friendship [WATCH]

The friendship between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena takes a dramatic turn in Bigg Boss 18, turning into a heated rivalry with intense arguments and new alliances forming.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

The ongoing battle between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena is taking Bigg Boss 18 to another level. What began as a friendship in the initial days of the show has now turned into a heated rivalry, leaving fans on edge.

Initially, both Karan and Vivian shared a friendly rapport, but over time, their bond began to disintegrate. Vivian became closer to Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh, forming a new alliance, while Karan found solace in his friendship with Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang. The growing divide between the two factions has led to numerous confrontations.

The turning point came when Vivian’s wife, Nouran Aly, urged him to play the game more aggressively and not show any softness towards Karan. This advice pushed Vivian to distance himself from Karan, going as far as nominating him for eviction. The tension escalated as Vivian openly stated that Karan was no longer his friend.

In the latest promo, the feud reaches a boiling point. Karan confronts Vivian, demanding clarity about their friendship. He reflects on their 12-year-long bond, expressing frustration over how little they’ve communicated despite their history. Karan also questions why Vivian targeted him during a recent task, claiming that their long-standing friendship should have meant more. Vivian, however, dismisses Karan, stating, “You don’t matter to me,” further fueling the animosity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shilpa Shirodkar enters the fray, criticizing Vivian for not addressing his feelings with his close allies. Avinash Mishra, who has been supporting Vivian, comments that Karan is only bringing up the issue to seek sympathy. Karan, however, retorts that it’s Avinash who has contributed to Vivian’s “lost” state in the game.

The ongoing clash between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena is making Bigg Boss 18 an unpredictable watch, and viewers are eagerly awaiting the next twist in this friendship-turned-feud.

