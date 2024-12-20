Mismatched Season 3 to Tanaav: Top 10 trending OTT web series now

Entertainment
Mismatched Season 3 takes the top spot this time.
The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is second on the list.
Agni is ranked third.
Thukra Ke Mera Pyar remains at number four.
Sikandar Ka Mukaddar is ranked fifth on this list.
With the second season of Bandish Bandits out, it's ranked sixth.
Tanaav Season 2 is seventh on this list.
Mohre is ranked eighth on this list.
Karate Girls is ranked ninth on this list.
The web series Harikatha is being well-received on OTT.
