Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee evicted, Eisha Singh and others left heartbroken [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18 witnesses Digvijay Rathee’s eviction, leaving Eisha Singh and others heartbroken. Fans express outrage over the decision, calling it 'unfair' on social media.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 18 is set to witness two evictions this week, with the first elimination taking place during Friday's episode. According to reports, Digvijay Singh Rathee has been voted out of the house by the majority of his fellow contestants, who deemed him the "least deserving" participant.

The drama unfolded in a recent promo, where Bigg Boss instructed Time God Shrutika Arjun to rank the contestants based on their popularity and contributions to the show. Following this, housemates were asked to vote for one contestant who should be eliminated, and Digvijay found himself as the top choice for eviction.

Emotions ran high during the announcement. Contestants like Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar were visibly upset, shedding tears as the news sank in. Chahat Pandey, who shared a close bond with Digvijay, was seen hugging him while crying, while Karanveer Mehra also appeared emotionally affected by the situation.

In a twist, a second eviction will take place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which is expected to stir more drama. Earlier in the week, Bigg Boss had nominated all housemates, excluding Shrutika, in exchange for ration supplies, adding more pressure to the already tense atmosphere.

As the news of Digvijay’s elimination spread, fans quickly took to social media to express their outrage, calling the eviction "unfair." Among those voicing their discontent was actress Uorfi Javed, who posted a video criticizing the makers for their decision, labeling it as "extremely unfair" to Digvijay. The latest twist has certainly left the audience divided, with many questioning the fairness of the eviction process.

