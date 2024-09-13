Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta did this after his LAST call to daughters

Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11, and his funeral was held yesterday. Anil Mehta reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of his building in Bandra.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika and Amrita Arora lost their father, Anil Mehta, on September 11. This is the most trying period for both them and their mother, Joyce. Anil Mehta's death made headlines after it was found that he allegedly committed himself by jumping from the sixth storey of his Bandra building.

The preliminary post-mortem report states that the cause of death was injuries. There is no further information on what happened or why it happened. The authorities are still investigating if it was a suicide, an accident, or anything went wrong.

It was also alleged that Anil Mehta contacted his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, before his death. It was his final call to them, only a few hours before his death. It was found that he informed them that he was exhausted and ill. According to sources in Etimes, Anil Mehta turned off his phone after making his final calls to his daughters.

However, there is no evidence of this yet. More information is still to be uncovered in this situation. Anil Mehta's funeral rituals were performed yesterday at Santacruz.

Celebrities in attendance were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Terrance Lewis, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Gauahar Khan, Salim Khan, Sshura Khan, and others.

During this terrible period, Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz, and his family were at her side. Even Arjun remained by her side the entire time. Salman Khan also returned to Mumbai yesterday, where he first met Malaika and her family.

On September 11, Malaika took to Instagram to share a note on her father's demise. She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishes during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayaan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy." Malaika was not in Mumbai when her father died. She was in Pune for a function.

