Bigg Boss 18: ‘He Has Positive Energy,' says Shalini Passi on meeting host Salman Khan (WATCH)

In order to celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas, Shalini Passi cooked a cake and presented it to Salman Khan as a unique present. This added a sense of personalisation and sweetness to the event.

Bigg Boss 18 He Has Positive Energy says Shalini Passi on meeting host Salman Khan WATCH RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art connoisseur and social media celebrity, will make another appearance on Salman Khan's controversial reality program Bigg Boss 18. The forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar Episode will be a Christmas special. Thus, the producers have invited various celebrities, including Passi, to the event, promising a star-studded evening full of fun and excitement.

The shoot for the forthcoming episode has already taken place, and Passi has just discussed her experience working with the Tiger star in an interview.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia's Instagram looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amar Athwal (@itsamarathwal)


She said, “Wo bohot hi ache human being hain. Jo bhi unke baare mein suna hai bohot acha hai, unki ek bohot positive energy hai and of course he is a world recognised star and I think Bigg Boss se wo kaafi involved hai, unh ek ek cheezein pata hai. To bohot acha laga. It was heartwarming. (He is a very good human being. Whatever I have heard about him is good and he has got a positive energy. He is very involved with Bigg Boss, he knows each and everything. It was a good experience.)"

Also Read: Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow

The main cast of the forthcoming action thriller, Baby John, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, will join Salman on the BB18 stage during the Christmas special Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to TOI, Passi also surprised the superstar with a heartfelt present during the concert. To honour the joyful atmosphere of Christmas, she cooked a cake herself and gave it to Salman as a unique gift, adding a personal and lovely touch to the celebration.

Salman, on the other hand, mocked Passi about her handbag, dubbing it 'Atrangi'. During their playful banter, the actor questioned Passi if she had ever contemplated staying in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She accepted right away, but with one condition: she would only join the home if she could bring her crew. Passi also amused the crowd with an impromptu dance performance of the song Mitwa, which added to the enjoyment of the evening.

Passi will make his second appearance on the show. She had previously visited the BB18 home for only one day as a special visitor.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vanvaas Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH] ATG

'Vanvaas': Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]

Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma ATG

'Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma

We are from a country...', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal broke FDs for 'Girls Will Be Girls' ATG

'We are from a country...', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal broke FDs for 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's starrer LEAKED online amid reports of film being removed from theatres; Read on ATG

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's starrer LEAKED online amid reports of film being removed from theatres; Read on

Pushpa 2' OTT release: Will Allu Arjun's film release on 9th January? Makers REVEAL ATG

'Pushpa 2' OTT release: Will Allu Arjun's film release on 9th January? Makers REVEAL

Recent Stories

Vanvaas Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH] ATG

'Vanvaas': Aamir Khan, Nana Patekar shoot special podcast for movie [WATCH]

Mumbai boat accident: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found off Mumbai coast; toll rises to 15 snt

Mumbai boat accident: Body of missing 7-year-old boy found off Mumbai coast; toll rises to 15

Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma ATG

'Will never play mother-in-law...', Ameesha Patel takes dig at 'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma

911 style attack in Russia: Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings in Kazan; WATCH dramatic videos snt

9/11-style attack in Russia: Ukrainian drones crash into residential buildings in Kazan; WATCH dramatic videos

Jaipur tragedy: 'He walked 600m in flames for help, bystanders shot videos...' brother recalls terrible moment anr

Jaipur tragedy: 'He walked 600m in flames for help, bystanders shot videos...' Brother recalls terrible moment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon