Bigg Boss 18: ‘He Has Positive Energy,' says Shalini Passi on meeting host Salman Khan (WATCH)

In order to celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas, Shalini Passi cooked a cake and presented it to Salman Khan as a unique present. This added a sense of personalisation and sweetness to the event.

Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art connoisseur and social media celebrity, will make another appearance on Salman Khan's controversial reality program Bigg Boss 18. The forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar Episode will be a Christmas special. Thus, the producers have invited various celebrities, including Passi, to the event, promising a star-studded evening full of fun and excitement.

The shoot for the forthcoming episode has already taken place, and Passi has just discussed her experience working with the Tiger star in an interview.

She said, “Wo bohot hi ache human being hain. Jo bhi unke baare mein suna hai bohot acha hai, unki ek bohot positive energy hai and of course he is a world recognised star and I think Bigg Boss se wo kaafi involved hai, unh ek ek cheezein pata hai. To bohot acha laga. It was heartwarming. (He is a very good human being. Whatever I have heard about him is good and he has got a positive energy. He is very involved with Bigg Boss, he knows each and everything. It was a good experience.)"

The main cast of the forthcoming action thriller, Baby John, including Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, will join Salman on the BB18 stage during the Christmas special Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

According to TOI, Passi also surprised the superstar with a heartfelt present during the concert. To honour the joyful atmosphere of Christmas, she cooked a cake herself and gave it to Salman as a unique gift, adding a personal and lovely touch to the celebration.

Salman, on the other hand, mocked Passi about her handbag, dubbing it 'Atrangi'. During their playful banter, the actor questioned Passi if she had ever contemplated staying in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She accepted right away, but with one condition: she would only join the home if she could bring her crew. Passi also amused the crowd with an impromptu dance performance of the song Mitwa, which added to the enjoyment of the evening.

Passi will make his second appearance on the show. She had previously visited the BB18 home for only one day as a special visitor.

