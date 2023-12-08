Bigg Boss 17 update: Arun Mashettey wins immunity task; Aishwarya Sharma makes shocking allegations

Bigg Boss 17, Dec 7: Arun wins immunity task amid intense clashes. Aishwarya alleges inappropriate touching during the task. Khanzaadi's controversial decision sparks dissent. Arun chooses to use immunity for the next week, facing nominations. Tensions rise as alliances shift

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on December 7, 2023, the tension escalated with the introduction of the first significant immunity task. A fiery confrontation unfolded between Aishwarya Sharma and Abhishek Kumar at the beginning of the episode, leading to a series of conflicts involving other contestants.

The episode's focal point was the inaugural immunity task, a physical challenge with the promise of protection from elimination for the winner. Bigg Boss instructed each room to nominate a contender. Neil Bhatt was proposed by the Dil Room, while Arun Mashettey was suggested by the Dimag Room. However, the Dum Room failed to reach a unanimous decision, resulting in their exclusion from the task.

The task featured a face-off between Arun and Neil, symbolized as the Kings of the kingdoms, with their supporters marking territories using standees. Aishwarya Sharma, supporting Neil, accused Samarth Jurel, who was backing Arun, of inappropriate touching during the task. The allegations sparked a heated moment, with Khanzaadi, the task supervisor, intervening and initially suggesting that women should not participate. After protests from Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi eventually allowed them to continue.

Following chaotic events, Arun Mashettey emerged as the winner of the immunity task, securing safety from elimination for himself and his supporters, Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel. Arun, facing nominations that week, decided to utilize the immunity for the following week.

Post-task, dissent arose against Khanzaadi's handling of the situation, with Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, and others expressing their disagreement with her decisions. While Arun expressed gratitude to Munawar and Samarth for their support, he also conveyed disappointment at Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal for turning against him.

